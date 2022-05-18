Proudly Serving Fort Wayne For Over 40 Years!
At Windows, Doors & More we take great pride in all of our projects.
To us, each project is a matter of trust. You trust us with the beauty, comfort and security of your living space. We consider it an honor to work with you in your home. We do not take shortcuts to save time, and we have the best installation teams available. Windows Doors and More partners with premier manufacturers to provide the best products available.
We do business the old fashioned way, we provide both a service and products, we put forth our every effort to make sure the job is done on time and on budget also we stand behind our products and our installation 100%. If you have questions regarding any product we carry, visit the Neighborhood Showcase and speak with our knowledgeable staff.
See why we have more than 30,000 satisfied customers and why our vendors have enough faith in us to help us provide this amazing new showroom for you to see our products. There is no “Try to imagine” in our showroom. You can step right into a home and see what the finished product looks like. The quality you see in the showroom is the quality you will see in your home.
Replacement Windows
Exterior Doors
Roofing
Room Additions
Kitchen Remodeling
Bathroom Remodeling
Windows, Doors & More of Fort Wayne works very hard to make sure every project is completed to specification, expectation and on time. We offer a no-hassle warranty and work with all of our families to ensure the ideal end result is acheived.
New Kitchen Remodel
A true custom kitchen remodel. With Windows, Doors & More you are starting with a blank canvas.
New Bathroom Remodel
Your bathroom is an integral part of your home. Having a place you can call your own is ideal.
When it comes to your home you can trust Windows, Doors & More. We always stand behind our work 100% and go above and beyond the call of duty to get the job done right for you. We hold ourselves to a higher standard. This is why we are known for quality, reliability and integrity.
Getting Your Home Ready for Spring 2023
Spring is here and it's time to get your home ready for the changing...
How to know when its time for a roof replacement
When it comes to your home, the roof is one of the most important...
The Benefits of Energy Efficient Replacement Windows for Fort Wayne Homeowners
If you're a Fort Wayne homeowner, you know how important it is to keep...
Address
1121 W Washington Center Rd,
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
info@wdmfactorystore.com
(260) 399-6037